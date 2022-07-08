Julianne M. Heitz, age 80, of Minnetrista passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Emerald Crest in Victoria, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2385 Commerce Blvd) in Mound with Father Peter Richards as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Julianne Margaret Heitz was born December 18, 1941 in Minnetrista, MN, the daughter of Arthur and Cecilia (Reus) Heitz. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius.
Julianne grew up in Minnetrista. After graduating high school, she worked for Jesuit College (now Crown College) in St. Bonifacius. Later and for the majority of her life, she worked as a receptionist for Waconia Eyewear.
Julianne was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a committed member of her church and often visited the shut-ins. She was also a loving caregiver to her parents.
In her free time, she enjoyed embroidery, puzzles, watching the Twins and Vikings, rides in her Monte Carlo and the occasional trip to the casino. Julianne was most content in the outdoors. She delighted in bird watching, working in her flower garden and yard and going for walks. Christmas was Julianne's most treasured time of year and decorating for it brought her great joy.
Though she never had children of her own she was the cherished Godmother to her beloved nephew Kyle Stubbs, nephew Jeff Johnson, niece Tamie Harrison, great-niece Jacky Gothman and cousin Randy Heitz. Julianne will be fondly remembered for her caring and dependable nature. Her loving and generous spirit and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Julianne was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Cecilia Heitz; nephew Kyle Stubbs; great-niece Samantha Stubbs; brother-in-law Dean Stubbs.
Julianne is survived by her loving family: sisters Janet Stubbs of Waconia, Judith (Everett) Johnson of Waconia, June (Rene) Schrupp of Waconia; nieces and nephews Scott Stubbs, Curt (Shelly) Stubbs, Pamela (Eric) Vogt, Jeff Johnson, Jenny (Mike) Braun, Tamie (Darel) Harrison, Roberta (Shawn) Gothmann, Dustin (Jessica) Shrupp, Suzie (Stubbs) Noor; great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
