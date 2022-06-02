Juel A. Schulz, age 95, of St. Bonifacius passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St.) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Juel A. (Reichenberger) Schulz was born November 19, 1926 in Minnetrista Township, MN, the daughter of Walter and Lena (Thurk) Reichenberger. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. On April 23, 1947, Juel was united in marriage to William Schulz at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius, MN.
Juel delighted in the simplicity of life. She was content being a homemaker and caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. Family gatherings were dear to her and in her free time, she loved playing cards with friends. Juel was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was a committed faithful servant.
Juel was preceded in death by her husband William; sisters Myra Ulmer, Lois Aretz, Virginia Geyen; brothers Jack Reichenberger and Jim Reichenberger.
Juel is survived by her loving family: children Don (Luba) Schulz of Waconia, Mike (Pam) Schulz of Waconia, Judy (Chuck) Machtemes of Waconia, Tom Schulz and Christine Spulding of New Germany; grandchildren Jeff Schulz and special friend Michelle, Brenda (Dave) Brelje, Erin (John) Fields, Blake (Jennifer) Schulz, Stacy (Bob) Kelzer, Jill (Jeremy) Stieve, Chuck (Rachel) Machtemes, T.J. (Nicole) Schulz, Tyler (Ashley) Schulz; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Jessica, Bailey, Beau, Grady, Elly, Kelsey (Sergio), Olivia, Emma, Cami, Bryce, Adeline, Carson, Brayden, Mason, Paisley; sisters-in-law Vija Reichenberger of Chanhassen, Louise Schulz of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Juel's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
