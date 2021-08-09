Judy L. Collins, age 73 of Newton, North Carolina and formerly Victoria, MN, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Catawba Valley Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia with Rev. Jon Tolly as officiant. Visitation held Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the Maine Prairie Cemetery in Kimball. Judy was born on October 21, 1947 in Princeton, Minnesota. She was the fifth child and loved and cherished the relationships she had with her sisters and brothers and their families. She raised her four children along with her husband Gary Dunn in Norwood, Minnesota where Judy had her ceramics shop. Not only was she the creator of thousands of pieces of art, but she also taught classes in ceramics, volunteered for the school and different groups in the area where she invited children into her shop to make their own creations. From there she went on to working outside the home. She worked for a dry cleaner, travel agency, motel group, in banking, and in insurance while managing her household and adjusting her career to meet the needs of her family. Judy met her beloved Dennis in the summer of 1995 and they were married on May 11, 1996, and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They lived in Victoria, Minnesota for 17 years together. Once her children were all grown, she then realized her dream of starting her own business and owning and operating a clothing store in Waconia from 1997-2000 along with her husband Dennis Collins. She then worked and managed a team as an Avon Representative for 11 years. She was a true example of leadership and passion as she grew this business and taught others to do the same. In her later years, she and Dennis enjoyed spending time with their many grandchildren and traveling with friends and family. They loved to spend time at a friends cabin, traveled to Door County, Nashville, New Orleans, Florida, and North Carolina. They moved to North Carolina to be closer to their daughter and three youngest grandchildren in 2020. Aside from the challenges of moving and settling into a new place in the midst of COVID, she enjoyed spending what time she could with her grandchildren. Judy was a strong Christian and spent most of her time attending Minnetrista Baptist church. She also attended United Church of Peace and Oakwood Community Church. Judy had a contagious smile and loved to laugh. She had a large and close knit family whom she loved and cared for. She had many close friends and loved to dance, golf, and play cards with them. She had a zest for life and was always planning events and parties. Judy was very well known and loved by many. She had a very kind and open heart and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by father Howard Duncan, mother Mabel (Weyrauch) Duncan, granddaughter Heather Schmidt, sister Joan Schmidt, brother Marvin Duncan, brothers-in-law Goodwin Johnson, Melvin Read, Dennis Schmidt. Survived by husband Dennis Collins; children Kelly (Earle) Harrison, Jennifer (Gordy) Skorcziewski, Cassie (Kristin) Bowring, Patrick Dunn; grandchildren Megan (Jayson) Stob, Aaron Harrison, Alyssa Schmidt, Andrew and Anna Skorcziewski, Niki (Luke) Gilbert, Sophie, Luka and Sadie Bowring; great-grandchildren Micah Harrison, Bobby Dunn, Hadley, Riley and Wesley Gilbert; siblings Janet Read, Jean Ann Johnson, Gerald (Julie) Duncan, Neil (Char) Duncan, Charles (Lorie) Duncan; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
