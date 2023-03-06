Judy A. Manteuffel

Judy A. Manteuffel, age 80, of Waconia passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.

Funeral Service held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.