Judy A. Manteuffel, age 80, of Waconia passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
Funeral Service held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.
Judy was born on May 8, 1942 in Watertown, the daughter of Walter and Caroline (Brandenburg) Schuettpelz.
Judy Ann Manteuffel lived a full life of adventure, laughter and love. Although we could never fit her life into a paragraph, we want to share a glimpse of what her journey was like. Judy began building a family in the late 1950's when she and her husband, Leroy Manteuffel fell in love and married shortly after. Soon they would welcome three wonderful children; Kimberly, Jeffrey, and Susan. She was gifted many grandchildren and great grandchildren to follow. Judy experienced many obstacles in life, as well as some heartbreaking losses and was a strong-willed woman.
Judy enjoyed baking, gardening, game shows, gambling, traveling with her husband and hosting family gatherings. Above all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Judy was adored by many and will always be remembered for her "big G attitude" along with her kind and loving heart.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy; son Jeff.
Judy is survived by her loving family: daughters Kimberly Jaskowiak and fiance Randy Cram of Glencoe, Susan Templin of Glencoe; grandchildren Angela Manteuffel, Judy (Chad) Krebsbach, Holly (Josh) Schilling, Emily Zellmann, Toni Benjamin; great-grandchildren Nicole, Andrew, Dylan, Cole, Chloe, Cadon, Eli, Jackson, Jameson, Lena; great-great grandson Bently; sisters Shirley Westphal, Jean Bakken; brother-in-law Dale Bueckers; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Angela Manteuffel, Judy Krebsbach, Holly Schilling, Emily Zellmann, Toni Benjamin and Nicole Schauer.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
