Judith "Judy" Indrelie

Judith Aarsvold Indrelie, age 63, of Waconia, MN, passed away on September 6, 2020 after a courageous nine month battle with cancer. She was born to Jacob Henry and Lina Mae (Patterson) Aarsvold on January 31, 1957, at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester, MN. She graduated from Kasson-Mantorville high school in 1975. In 1979, she received a double major from Winona State College in psychology and sociology/social work. The following year, she earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from St. Mary’s College in Winona, MN. For twenty years, Judy was an independent psychologist offering insight, understanding, care, and hope to all who sought her help. She touched the hearts of many, both professionally and socially, enriching the lives of all who knew her. She was able to find goodness and beauty wherever she looked, and by doing so made the world a better place. Her kindness, her warmth, her smile, her laughter were infectious, making those around her feel lighter and more joyful. The pain of our loss is overcome by our thankfulness for having known her and journeyed through this life with her. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Lina Mae, and by her brother, Michael. She is survived by her spouse of 40 years, Jeffrey Aarsvold Indrelie. She is survived by her four children, Erin Swoboda (Justin), Leah Indrelie, Kirsten Indrelie (Carson Gorecki), and Brit Indrelie (Randa Dufault), and three grandsons, Jack, Hayden, and Easton. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Instead of flowers, Judy prefers donations to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, Roseville, MN. Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral, Shakopee, BallardSunderFuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.