Judith C. Wagener, age 73, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Judith Cecelia (Mountain) Wagener was born September 23, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Veronica (Konopka) Mountain. Judith grew up in Chicago, Illinois. On July 17, 1965, Judith was united in marriage with Allen J. Wagener. This union of 54 years was blessed with children Patty, Chris and Jay. Judy was a caring and giving woman. She was married to Allen for 54 years. Together, they went through good times and bad times but remained loving companions through it all. After Judy retired, she was able to spend more time talking with people, especially to the young ones in her local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cologne, MN. She was always excited to listen, especially to the young ones and offer comforting words when they needed them. She was known to “reward” the young boys with “Hot Wheels” cars if they were well behaved at their Christian meeting. She would also frequently discover which little gifts that the young girls in her congregation would like, purchase them, wrap them up and give them as an “I love you” gift. She would always pay attention and if anyone was sick in the congregation she would make a meal for them. Judy has many friends in her congregation, other local congregations and in the neighborhood where she lived in. Currently, she is simply napping and will soon be called out of her memorial tomb, to a wonderful life of living forever in perfect earthly conditions in perfect health (Ps. 37:29; Isa. 35:6; Rev. 21:1-4). We anxiously look forward to welcoming her and her son Chris back with open arms and tears of joy. Judith had worked in customer service for Young America Corporation, retiring after 26 years. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting chicken figurines and stamps. She will be remembered for her generous and caring nature. Judith always knew what to say to lift someone’s spirits and saw the positive in everything. Judith was very active in her church congregation and will be missed by many. Judith is preceded in death by her son Chris Wagener, parents Raymond and Veronica Mountian, twin sister Patricia Mountain. Judith is survived by her loving family: husband Allen Wagener of Cologne; daughter and son-in-law Patty and Alan Starmer of Big Lake; son and daughter-in-law Jay and Jennifer Wagener of Cologne; grandchildren Elizabeth, Tirzah and Sam Starmer, Victoria and Brayden Wagener; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Alice Pfleghaar of Jordan, John and Nancy Wagener of Big Lake; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
