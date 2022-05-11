Judith A. Clasen

Judith Ann Clasen, age 77, of Waconia went home to heaven on Saturday, May 7, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral Service held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation held Sunday, May 15 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the church. Prayer service Sunday at 7:00 P.M. Interment in the church cemetery.
Judy was born February 20, 1945 in Waconia to Walter and Elvira Stark (Brandenburg). She was baptized March 18, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayer. She confirmed her baptism on March 22, 1959 also at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayer. Her confirmation verse was Rev 3:20. On June 26, 1965, she was united in marriage to Joel Walter Clasen. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters Jody and Josie. After living on the Clasen farm near Mayer for a few years, they built their hobby farm west of Waconia, enjoying country living with their family and all of their animals.
During their nearly 25 years of marriage, Judy and Joel modeled a loving and Christian marriage to their children. After Joel's passing in 1990, Judy continued to lead her family in true matriarch fashion, always being the fearless protector of her family and willing to lovingly help anyone, at any time.
Judy was employed at Mackenthun's for approximately 45 years. She held many positions there throughout the years and truly enjoyed her employer, co-workers, friends and especially the many customers that she was able to visit with. While working at Mackenthun's, she joined the West Carver Rotary Club, becoming the first woman to join this great organization.
Judy was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church Waconia, participating in Bible studies, guitar choir, and multiple mission trips to the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
She was a fun loving, wonderful, and devoted mother and grandmother and her greatest joy came from her grandkids - Jacob, Gabby, Ella, Sophi, Madi, and Sam. She was a hands-on "Grammy." She cared for them as babies and as they grew, she rarely missed a band concert, choir concert, t-ball game, hockey game, volleyball game, soccer game, basketball game, dance recital, dance line competition or horse show. If the kids were doing things they loved, then she was there cheering them on. Family always came first. Her title of Grammy was not only for her six grandchildren, but it extended to their friends and many other children. She enjoyed a house full of children and all the children in her life were special to her.
Judy enjoyed animals and especially horses all of her life and passed this passion onto her children and grandchildren. She joined the Carver County Mounted Posse in 2008 along with her horse Jackie. One of her accomplishments with the posse was Jackie being named Horse of the Year in 2013. Together they participated in many parades, competitions, patrolling events, and community outreach programs not only locally but also far away. Some of the spots they traveled to were New Castle, Delaware, Lexington, KY, Toronto, Canada, South Dakota, and Texas. Judy was also a member of the Minnesota Equestrienne Drill Team. She enjoyed everything that these two organizations offered - the training, meetings, parades, shows, and competitions. She felt blessed to have developed so many friendships with the people she got to know through these horse communities.
One of the events that Judy looked forward to each year was the Carver County Fair. When the grandkids were younger, she could be found helping them get ready to show their ponies or horses. Then she would make her way to her chair under the big trees by the horse arena and could be found there throughout the fair.
Judy loved playing cards with her friends. They also enjoyed dinners, concerts, and trips together. She loved spending time with the girls.
In 2012, she was diagnosed with cancer. She endured many surgeries, procedures, and treatments during these last 10 years and was an example of strength and resilience to her family, never giving up hope for God to show a miracle. Her faith never wavered and her mantra was "If I won't be healed here, I'll be healed in heaven."
In 2017, her children and grandchildren formed "Grammy's Gang," her team for the Relay for Life event. Many family members and friends joined her team and showed support for her while raising money for the American Cancer Society. The following year, she was named Relay for Life's Cancer Survivor of the Year.
Judy led her family by being an amazing role model in her faith, her love she had for her family, especially her grandkids, her work ethic, and loving life.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband Joel; parents Walter and Elvira Stark; brother Ron Stark; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Milfred Dalchow, Joyce and Loren Carlson, Virgil and Gladys Clasen, Earl Clasen.
Judith is survived by her loving family: daughters Jody (Keith) Flatebo of Cologne, Josie (Dan) Precht of Waconia; grandchildren Jacob Flatebo, Gabby Flatebo, Ella Precht, Sophi Precht, Madi Precht, Sam Precht; sisters-in-law Gwen Dalchow, Roma Clasen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Jon Carlson, Wally Moonen, Mike Clasen, Shawn Dalchow, Ryan Moonen and Nate Carlson.
The family would like to thank Ridgeview Hospice Care team for their compassion and helping with her care during the last couple of months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
