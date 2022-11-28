Joyce M. Schmidt, age 96, of Hutchinson, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment following at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Pius X (1014 Knight Ave. N., Glencoe, MN 55336) or the Zella Thode Scholarship (Hutchinson Area Dollars For Scholars, 1200 Roberts Road, Hutchinson, MN 55350).
Joyce Marie (Goetz) Schmidt was born September 27, 1926, to Thomas and Walburga (Schmitt) Goetz in Watertown, Minnesota. She was baptized into the Catholic faith and began her life on the Matt and Helena Goetz Farm. One year later, in 1927, the family moved to the Kaizar Farm in Watertown. In 1928, the family moved to the Deasner Farm in Waconia, Minnesota. They lived on the edge of Lake Waconia and Joyce helped her dad rent boats to customers - Joyce was the one to collect the quarters from the renters. In 1931, the Goetz family moved to Stewart, Minnesota. The family farmed "Big Time." In August of 1944, the Goetz family moved to Hutchinson.
Joyce started school in 1932 in the little round white schoolhouse on Highway 212. She received her 2nd - 8th Grade education at the St. Boniface Catholic School in Stewart where she received her first communion and was confirmed in her faith. She graduated from Stewart High School with the class of 1944.
On November 6, 1945, Joyce was united in marriage to John J. Schmidt at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson by Father Henry J. Byrne. Their marriage was blessed with six children, John, Bruce, Bill, Sharon, Shirley, and Sandy. Joyce and John farmed north of Stewart until 1968 when they moved to Glencoe where John continued employment with Green Giant and Joyce continued employment with J.C. Penney's Store in Hutchinson as the catalog supervisor. As a couple, Joyce and John loved to be with family and friends. They enjoyed dancing together and, after retirement, loved to travel the country and experience adventures with friends. The couple shared 62 years together until John passed away on March 1, 2008.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a hard worker and was a vital partner in managing the farm and household. Joyce had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active member of the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe where she was involved in the CCW society. She volunteered at the Glencoe Hospital gift shop and held a seat on this board. Joyce enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, going to the county and state fairs, church events, and other community events. Joyce loved decorating their home for the holidays and tending to her flower gardens. Joyce belonged to the "Rip and Tear" sewing group, home extension group #9, and enjoyed catching up with friends, by attending Green Giant Ambassador events and class reunions. She greatly cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
In 2005, Joyce and John moved into Orchard Estates in Glencoe, where Joyce participated in the daily activities of playing sheepshead, 500, Polish rattle, and doing exercises. Joyce moved into Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson on February 22, 2019. Blessed be her memory.
Joyce is survived by her: children, John (Pat) Schmidt of DePere, WI, Bruce (Shirley) Schmidt of International Falls, MN, Bill (Fern) Schmidt of Merrifield, MN, Sharon (Gary) Daniels of Hutchinson, MN, Shirley Klitzke of Darwin, MN, Sandy Schmidt of Minnetrista, MN; grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Kerkhoff, Sheryl (Jason) Andreo, Tamra (Mike) Trenary, Lori (Kevin) Braiedy, Ryan (Janelle) Schmidt, Amy Schmidt, Becki (Matt) Saunders, Kyle (Sara) Schmidt, Christine (John) Riehle, Sara (Matt) Thode, Brad (Nicole) Klitzke, Mandy (Scot) Quist, Jake Schmidt, Jenna (Zack) Sisemore; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Joel, Clara, Eric, Alissa, Zachary, Benjamin, Gage, Addison, Autumn, Luke, Trevor, Kykeshia, Harmony, Briar, Caden, Jones, Hawkins, Myah, Hailey, Barrett, Owen, Ella; Great-Great-Grandchildren, Kyrie and Zarius; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Schmidt; parents, Thomas and Walburga Goetz; parents-in-law, John and Magdalena Schmidt; granddaughter, Melissa Daniels; great-granddaughter, Zella Thode; sons-in-law, Burt Klitzke, Mark Schmidt; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Carter and her husband Gerald and Beverly Ring; brothers-in-law, Joe Schmidt and his wife Ann and Jim Schmidt and his wife Florence.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.