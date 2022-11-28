Joyce M. Schmidt

Joyce M. Schmidt, age 96, of Hutchinson, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment following at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Pius X (1014 Knight Ave. N., Glencoe, MN 55336) or the Zella Thode Scholarship (Hutchinson Area Dollars For Scholars, 1200 Roberts Road, Hutchinson, MN 55350).

