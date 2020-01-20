Joyce M. Haering, age 89 of Waconia, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Auburn Home in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass; gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass (10-11 a.m.) at church on Friday; interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Joyce was born on April 6, 1930 in Waconia, the daughter of Otto and Caroline (Maiser) Krueger. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Joyce was a lifelong Waconia resident. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, playing and working at Mom and Dad’s Paradise Ballroom on Lake Waconia; roller skating away many a weekend night. The close knit relationship with her sisters continued throughout her life. She married James Albert Haering in 1955. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage and loved traveling out west together from the time they were first married. She loved being a homemaker, housewife and mother. She was an iconic figure at First National Bank of Waconia for 44 years. During those years of dedicated service, she met many customers and colleagues she would later describe as true friends. In later years, nothing brought her more joy than to have family and friends come to visit. She particularly cherished her great-grandchildren. She loved them dearly. She was a lifelong dedicated parishioner of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her faith and relationship with Jesus was genuine. She dedicated time each day to faithfully pray her Rosary. She included her family, friends, neighbors, and strangers for those she prayed for up until her final days. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband James; brother Craig Krueger; sisters June Doyle and Audrey Kullberg. Joyce is survived by her loving family: sons Bradley (Lisa) Haering of Chaska, Andrew (Gail) Haering of Shakopee; grandchildren Justin Haering, Emily Haering, Rachel Mars, Alexandra Mars; great-grandchildren Jada James, Ezra Meyer, Cameron Reyna and Xander Haering; sisters Mary Lou (Roy) Rasmussen of St. Paul, Kathy (Art) Johnson of Waconia, Carol (Cliff) Stahlke of Waconia; sister-in-law Kathleen Haering of Waconia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Joyce M. Haering
