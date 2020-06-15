Joyce Lucille Hagen, age 83, of Howard Lake passed away June 11, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was born on the homestead farm in Swift County, Minnesota on April 19, 1937 to Stanley and Luella (Anderson) Peterson. She grew up near Kerkhoven, MN, being baptized on July 30, 1937 and confirmed May 18, 1952 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. She graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1957. On August 8, 1970 she was united in marriage to Donald Hagen at Lyndale Lutheran Church in Maple Plain, MN. Joyce made her career as a nursing assistant at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, as a farm wife and homemaker, and a daycare provider. She made her home in Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, Watertown, and Howard Lake, Minnesota. Joyce was a member of Christian Women’s Club and involved in many church groups and activities at Lyndale Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake, MN. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and antique collecting. Survived by her husband, Donald, daughters, Felicia Croy, Wendy Bittner, Roxanne (Shane) Ruffenach, and Misty Hagen, grandchildren, Samantha, Britta, Isaac, Amanda, Jonah, and Lucy, sister, Leola (Tom) Leonard, and brother, Gordon Peterson. Preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake with visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Howard Lake www.swansonpeterson.com 320-543-3401
