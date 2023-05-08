Joyce Ann Melchert, 85, of Waconia passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023.
A funeral for Joyce will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 East Second Street, Waconia, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church before the funeral, starting at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the funeral. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Waconia.
Joyce was born August 11, 1937, in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. Her parents, Herman and Hulda (Boettcher) Schmidt, immigrated from Germany seeking opportunity in America. Joyce was baptized at Elm Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church and lived in Wisconsin until 6th grade, when Herman took a new job at Wrigley Company in West Chicago, Illinois. Joyce spent the rest of her childhood in West Chicago with a wonderful big sister, Beth, and an energetic younger brother, Dick. The Schmidt family attended Trinity Lutheran Church, West Chicago, where Joyce was both confirmed and married.
Joyce met Paul Melchert in 1957 at Valparaiso University, Indiana, when his fraternity invited her sorority over for a Christmas party. Paul spotted Joyce across the room and was taken by her beauty, after which they met under the mistletoe. Paul and Joyce married on September 19, 1959, and moved to Waconia, Minnesota, to start their life together. Joyce worked as an accountant at Pioneer Telephone Company for three years until she left to devote her energy to raising a family of five children. She also spent a fair amount of time taking care of Paul.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, playing cards, doing needlepoint, and travelling with Paul. She fondly talked about her travels to the Holy Land, to Rome for a wedding anniversary, and many trips to Alaska and Hawaii. Joyce was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, and always looked forward to seeing her fellow Ruth Guild members. She served on the Altar Guild for many years and often had the entire family washing communion glasses.
In her later years, you could find Paul and Joyce golfing at Island View, splitting a Walleye sandwich at Lola's, or enjoying wine and music at Sovereign Estates. Taking a pontoon ride with family on Lake Waconia, however, was Joyce's favorite way to relax.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Hulda Schmidt; sister Beth and brother-in-law Joe Watka; parents-in-law John and Helen Melchert; and sister-in-law Lois Heimlich.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Paul; brother Dick and sister-in-law Jennifer Schmidt; and in-laws Mark Melchert, Luke and Jan Melchert, and Gerald Heimlich. Joyce is also survived by her children Mike (Pam), Kristin (Jim) Mocol, Mark (Patty McLoughlin), David, and Karla; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much, and is survived by Marisa Melchert, Claire Melchert; Matt Mocol, Jack Mocol, Emma Mocol; Raquelle Melchert, Paul Melchert; Chloe (John) Karbo (parents to great grandchildren Dimitri and Emmelia), Madeline Melchert, and Kate Melchert.
Paul's "angel" is now rejoicing in heaven!
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
