Josephine "Zoey" J. Orth

Josephine "Zoey" June Orth, age 3, of Waconia passed away peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.

Funeral service was 3:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia. Visitation held at the church Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

