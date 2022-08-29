Josephine "Zoey" J. Orth

Josephine "Zoey" June Orth, age 3, of Waconia passed away peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral service was 3:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia. Visitation held at the church Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Josephine "Zoey" June Orth was born May 2, 2019, the daughter of Mike and Heather. From the moment she was born, she stuck her tongue out. It was her way of saying that she was here to have fun and spread her joy to the world.
Zoey was sassy, funny, messy-cute, cleaned-up beautiful, and extremely tough. Her 'spirit animal' was described at times as being either a magical unicorn or a hard-charging rhino, sometimes both!
Zoey had a signature belly laugh that seemed loudest while wrestling around her brothers. Zoey was a 3-year-old that influenced people across the world and her family couldn't be prouder of her and the lessons she taught them.
Zoey is preceded in death by her grandmother Ann Orth; uncle Timothy Orth; great grandparents Larry and June Krause, Glenn and Elsie Isaackson, Donald and Josephine Orth, Leander and Josephine Terwey.
Zoey is survived by her loving family: parents Mike and Heather Orth; brothers Derek and Timothy Orth; grandparents Dennis and Jody Isaackson, Donald Orth; aunts and uncles Jessica Isaackson, Daniel Isaackson and fiancé Jeannie, Kevin Orth and wife Breege, Molly Koenen and husband David, Derek Fischer and wife Christine; as well as many cousins and other relatives.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
