Joseph Earl Stacken, age 85, of Waconia, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 23, 2022 at New Perspectives Senior Living Center.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waconia, with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends at the church on Friday begins at 9:30 a.m., Celebration of Life eulogy will start at 10:30 a.m. There will be a private interment at the church cemetery after the luncheon.
Joseph was born on Dec. 18, 1936, to his parents Hedwig and Henry Stacken Sr. He was the eleventh child of 15 children, raised on their farm in Laketown Township. Joe attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from Waconia High School. It was there that he and Elizabeth Kirsch started their life journey together. Joe and Betty were married on Aug. 24, 1957, at St. Joseph's Church in Waconia. They were blessed with four children: Jeanne, Connie, Chris and Brian.
Joe started his career at Lyman Lumber Co. in Excelsior right after high school. He worked there for 45 years until his retirement. In addition to working at Lyman, Joe farmed with his brother Ed on a farm just down the road from the Stacken homestead. He also worked at Islandview Country Club with the grounds crew for several years after his retirement.
Joe loved spending time with family and friends. Special memories include vacations in Alexandria, Minnesota, picnics, Viking football parties, snowmobiling and playing cards. Joe and Betty loved to travel; they later became snowbirds living in Tucson, Arizona every winter after his retirement.
Joe was a very loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was always there for his children, and loved to help them with their home projects, playing Ups & Wipes with his family, having grandchildren sleepovers, and enjoying all family gatherings.
His Catholic faith was very important to him. Joe was a dedicated and life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church; he was an usher and an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Aid Society.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Hedwig and Henry Stacken Sr.; sister and her spouse Margaret (Eugene) Willems; brothers and their spouses Roman (Grace), Cyril (Valeria), Edward (Virginia), Charles (Phyllis) and James Stacken; sisters-in-law Gertrude and Carolyn Stacken; brother-in-law Jack Lucy; father and mother-in-law Othmar and Elvira Kirsch.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years Elizabeth; children Jeanne (Brett) Anderson of Waconia, Connie (Joel) Wyttenhove of Minnetonka, Chris (Tim) Schwendeman of Lake Park, Brian (Jodi) of Duluth; grandchildren Jen Anderson, Mike Anderson, Kelly (John) Simon, Zack (Marissa) Wyttenhove, Kacey (Dustin) Hruby Wyttenhove, Monica Phipps, Lowry (Bennett) Goltz, Alex Schwendeman, Erik Schwendeman, Breanna Symens and Bryce Symens; great-grandchildren Livi Phipps, Bryn Goltz, Avery Simon, Emmett Hruby Wyttenhove and Lovelle Wyttenhove. Joe is also survived by his brothers and sisters and their spouses Sister Stella Stacken, Henry (Mary Ann) Stacken Jr., Harold (Adeline) Stacken, Art Stacken, Darlene (Harold) Matti, Joanne (Giles) Lenzmeier, Lucy Lucy and Paul (Pat) Stacken; in-laws and their spouses Ken (Marie) Kirsch, Mary Ann (Robert) Miller, Neil (Diane) Kirsch, Pat (Lonnie) Haase, Sue (Dean) Winkleman; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff at New Perspectives for his care as a resident and during his hospice care; BrightOn Hospice staff, Ridgeview Medical Center, Bluestone Medical and the staff at Encore.
Family would prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.