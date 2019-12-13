Joseph E. Rademacher, age 73 of Mayer, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (109 Angel Ave. NW) in Watertown with Father James Devorak as celebrant of the Mass; visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church; interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Joe was born on November 6, 1946 in Waconia, the son of Carl and Alice (Buesgens) Rademacher. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On June 19, 1971, Joe was united in marriage to Joanne Schmieg at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Joe loved spending time with his family, especially taking care of his grandsons. He liked to hunt, fish, complete crossword puzzles, tend to his vegetable garden, watch and read western books and movies. Joe was employed at Mackenthuns in Waconia as a meat cutter for over 40 years. One of his favorite card games was playing sheephead with family and friends. Joe was a kind and gentle man, always willing to help out anyone when they needed a hand. Joe was preceded in death by his son Jeff; parents Carl and Alice Rademacher; sisters Betty Tesch, Karen Gillette; brother Dwayne Rademacher, infant brother Peter Rademacher; brother-in-law Bill Caturia. Joe is survived by his loving family: wife Joanne; children Chris Rademacher of Mayer, Lori (Gregg) Maloney of Mound, Barry Rademacher of Eden Prairie; grandsons John Maloney, Colin Maloney; brothers and sisters Adrian (Mary Ann) Rademacher of Waconia, Earl (Mary) Rademacher of Cologne, Shirley (Meldon) Melcher of Norwood Young America, Patricia (Steve) Mattson of Big Lake, Dale (Jenni) Rademacher of Waconia; Bill Rademacher of Waconia; sister-in-law Judy Rademacher of Waconia; brother-in-law Lance Gillette of Las Vegas, NV; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard (Mary) Schmieg of Chaska, Marilyn Caturia of St. Paul Park, Rose (Leonard) Hoen Jr. of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Scott Bisek, Steve Hoen, Craig Rademacher, Dale Schmieg, Dale Rademacher, Bill Rademacher, Darryl Rademacher, Mike Dummer. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Joseph E. Rademacher
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Rademacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.