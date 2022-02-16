Jonathan M. Fry, age 61, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America.
Jonathan was born April 24, 1960 in Billings, MT, the son of Henry and Ruth (Krueger) Fry.
Jonathan Fry had many passions throughout his life. Perhaps none more awe inspiring than feeling the cold mountain air rush past him while on a Honda Valkyrie, with his boys. Seeing what lies just beyond the sunset on the winding mountain roads.
While in Colorado with his young family, he always gave his family a great sense of adventure. Instilling in them his passion for fishing the lake and rivers of the Rocky Mountains, taking in the wonder that can only be found in the heights of Colorado's landscape. From skiing, rock climbing, and camping, he used these passions to teach his family about life and strengthen their bonds.
During his next stage of adventure, John had to relocate to Louisiana, this unlocked new discoveries to be made. He loved taking his family and grandchildren out on the boat to fish and create more memories. John could always find teaching moments in everything, bringing his unique perspective to make those around him better than before they met him. He loved feeling connected to all things culinary, and gardening inspired him to express himself in the kitchen. His favorite dish to make was gumbo, which made all the locals envious of his ability to make it taste like home. Another dish John loved making was Knipp, a German hash which roots to the Fry family. This was a teaching moment to his family, to honor the past and where you came from. Further strengthening the bond.
John loved people, and people loved John. His calm presence put others at ease, allowing them to open up to his wisdom and counseling. His soft charisma was known by everyone in any room. These are things that made Jonathan Fry, the things that strengthen those around him, and the things making his passing impossible to accept. John's bright legacy will shine through everyone that benefitted from his beautiful perspective on life. We all love you and are so proud of you, CM!
Jonathan was preceded in death by his father Rev. Henry Fry.
Jonathan is survived by his loving family: sons Jeremiah (Ashley) Fry, Joshua (Kellyn) Fry, Jake (Nyx) Fry, Jonah (Brianna) Fry; grandchildren Maleah, Judah, Levi, Skylar, Lucy, Poppy, Laney; mother Ruth Fry; sisters Kathy Fry, Sarah (Jeff) Schendel, Rachel (Jim) Cunningham; brother Danny Fry; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
