Jon Paul Schneewind of Waconia, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Jon was born on June 21, 1944 in Glencoe, Minnesota. He was the son of Henry and Emma (Hoese) Schneewind. Jon grew up in Young America, Minnesota, graduating from Central High School in 1962. After graduating high school, Jon was united in marriage to Jacquie Becklund at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia on May 17, 1967. Jon proudly served as a SGT in the United States Army. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran, receiving a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Air Medal. Upon returning from Vietnam, Jon started with Northwest Airlines, where he worked for over 40 years, until his retirement. Jon was a true outdoorsman in his younger years, hunting, fishing and playing ball. After retirement, Jon loved spending his time at their cabin in Ottertail, Minnesota where he continued his love of fishing. Jon often blamed bad fishing days on his guides, we hope he will finally be able to lead us to the hot spots on the lake. One of the many highlights in Jon’s life was being able to go on the Veterans Honor Trip to Washington D.C., which was sponsored by the Lions Club. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Schneewind; his in-laws, Lloyd and Flo (Yetzer) Becklund; his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Marilyn Scheewind; infant great-grandson, Jordan Kelly; Brothers of the 1st of the 7th Air Calvary, Dave Chandler and Jack Buenta. Jon is survived by his wife, Jacquie; daughters, Barb (Gregg) Trittabaugh and Becky Schneewind; granddaughters, Bobbi Schneewind, Taylor Cliche, Lauren and Karlee Trittabaugh and his only grandson, Alex Worm; great-grandchildren, Madison Bieganek, Everly and Hudson Cliche and Avery Kelly; sister, Maxine (Lowell) Beck; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandi Becklund (Jon Dressen), Chuck (Pearl) Becklund, Jeff (Deb) Becklund; many nieces and nephews; special fishing buddies, Tim and Dan Schneewind and Brothers of the 1st of the 7th Air Calvery. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia on Friday, October 30, 2020. A private burial at Ft. Snelling and A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
