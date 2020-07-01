Jon Irving Schwichtenberg was born on April 15, 1934, in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. He was the son of Walter Herman and Malinda (Engler) Schwichtenberg. Jon was the youngest of four children. Jon was baptized as an infant on May 6, 1934, by Rev. E.J. Necker at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 13, 1947, at Moravian Lutheran Church in Waconia, Minnesota under the guidance of Rev. Milo Loppnow. The family moved to Waconia when Jon was in fourth grade. He completed his elementary and high school education in Waconia and was a graduate with the Waconia High School class of 1952. Jon furthered his education at Minnesota School of Business with emphasis on sales, marketing, advertising, and basic accounting for two years. Jon spent his early adult years honing his considerable skills in construction and building fine custom cabinetry. Jon entered active military service in the United States Army on January 15, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He served in the 11th Airborne Division as a parachutist. He spent his time in Kentucky as an office manager and pre-airborne school trainer for older commissioned officers until his release from active duty where he was honorably discharged on January 13, 1956, achieving the rank of Cpl (T). Immediately upon his release from active duty, Jon joined Lester Buildings. He was first employed as a shop foreman and over his 35 years progressed into advertising, sales, marketing vice president, chief operating officer and part owner. On December 28, 1956, Jon was united in marriage to Opal Hecksel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winsted, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with three children, Brenda, Guy, and Marc. The couple rented briefly in Waconia, but moved to Lester Prairie as soon as Jon finished a rather huge do it yourself project of building their first home. They shared 44 years of marriage until the passing of Opal on April 9, 1991. On July 22, 1995, Jon was united in marriage to Norma Stueven at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. They shared 24 years of marriage. The retired couple spent their summers in Hutchinson, Minnesota and winters in South Fort Myers, Florida at Estero Country Club at The Vines. They returned to Minnesota full time in the fall of 2013 due to Jon’s health restrictions. He enjoyed his work and various hobbies of hunting, raising black labs, extensive competitive trap shooting, golfing, playing gin rummy, and elaborate model railroading. Jon especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie and the American Legion Ray Kirkpatrick Post 463. In the eternal gift of grace through faith in his Savior Jesus, Jon experienced his much longed-for heavenly homecoming on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 86 years. Jon is survived by his: wife, Norma Schwichtenberg of Hutchinson, MN; children, Brenda Vinkemeier and her husband Daniel of Mayer, MN, Guy Schwichtenberg and his wife Jennifer of Sartell, MN, Rev. Marc Schwichtenberg and his wife Shane of Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren, Nathan Schwichtenberg and his wife Samantha, Laura Schwichtenberg, Stacy Fenton and her husband Benjamin, Abby and Katy Schwichtenberg; great-grandson, Brody Fenton; stepsons, Greg Schmidt and his wife Kristin of Salt Lake City, UT, Kirk Schmidt and his wife Carolyn of Glencoe, MN; step-grandchildren, Will Schmidt, Grace Schmidt, Nicholas Schmidt, and Ellie Schmidt; many other relatives and friends. Jon is preceded in death by his: parents, Walter and Malinda Schwichtenberg; first wife, Opal Schwichtenberg; siblings, Art and James Schwichtenberg, Lois O’Rourke; sisters-in-law, Marion and Geraldine Schwichtenberg; brother-in-law, Harold O’Rourke. Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at www.hantge.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.