John W. Lewandowski

John W. “Jack” Lewandowski age 91 of Norwood Young America passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension (323 Reform Street) in Norwood Young America with Father Abraham George as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Tuesday. Interment Ascension Catholic Cemetery. John was born on July 22, 1929 in Hale Township, Cokato, MN the son of John and Clara (Pawlak) Lewandowski. John was baptized on July 23, 1929 at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. His sponsors were Edward Lewandowski and Joan Jurek. He was also confirmed at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. John lived in Hale Township and worked on the family farm until he left for the Army, in 1953. He served within “Company K 5th Regiment Combat Team”, during the Korean War. He travelled to Japan and throughout Korea spending two winters in the mountains of Korea including many days on the DMZ Line. Winters were brutely cold and unforgiving freezing both his hands and feet. John suffered a chest wound, spending a month and a half on the hospital ship, USS Haven, in Inchon Harbor. Given the choice to return home, he finished his tour and honorably discharged, in 1955. After the war, he found work where he could, as jobs were scarce for veterans returning home. On June 5, 1956 John was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann Miller at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, in Renville. In 1958, John started working at Pioneer Telephone, now known as CenturyLink. He worked at Century Link until he retired in 1991, after 33 years of dedicated service and being one of the first, if not the first, in Minnesota to work with fiber optic cable. Upon retirement, John could be found at Midtown Family Restaurant early in the morning, where he enjoyed coffee and conversation. Often, he travelled to Arizona for the winter, visiting a few sites and casinos along the way. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was a taxidermist, a skill he learned quickly. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 0343 and Knights of Columbus at Ascension Catholic Church. John was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; daughter Brenda Merriman; son-in-law Chuck Kerzman; an infant son; parents John and Clara Lewandowski; brothers Leonard (Delores) Lewandowski, Phil (Mildred) Lewandoski; sisters Delphine (Ed) Kaczmarek, Antoinette (Marceal) LaMott; father-in-law and mother-in-law Victor (Armella) Miller; sister-in-law Shirley Vorlicek; brothers-in-law Robert V. Miller, Clarence Pulkrabek, Joseph Hayek; nephew Mark Hayek; niece Janelle Wertish. John is survived by his loving family: daughter LuAnn Kerzman of Norwood Young America; son-in-law Michael Merriman of Delano; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Darlene Hayek of Danube, Marie Pulkrabek of Fargo, ND, Henry “Hank” Vorlicek of Silver Lake, Mary Miller of Renville; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
