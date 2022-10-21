A life well lived. John Richard Fisher, 74, of Watertown, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving children.
A celebration of his life held on Monday, October 24th from 5-8 p.m. at the Gale Woods Farm Pavilion in Minnetrista, MN with food and music followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (109 Angel Ave. NW) in Watertown with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
John was born to his late parents, Vincent and Mildred Fisher, on February 17, 1948, in Waseca, MN. He moved several times while growing up and ended up in Mound, MN where he attended high school. He met Karla, the love of his life while in high school and they were married on August 19, 1967 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound, MN. They were married for 39 years before she passed away on November 11, 2006.
John worked in the underground utility construction field his entire life, including Northern Contracting Company, Rehbein Construction, Norex, Northern Dewatering, and Minger Construction. He was a dedicated and hard worker who always wanted to make sure things were done the right way. There were no short cuts for John. He retired March 30, 2017. He was a man of many talents, if you needed something built or fixed, he was your guy. He had the tools that no one else had. He was the guy working in his garage in the Ralph Lauren Polo t-shirt (from Macy's of course) that had to have pockets for his cigarettes, listening to country music, probably Johnny Cash. He wore his Carhartt jeans and smelled of Polo Blue cologne and would be glad to have you visit over a cup of coffee. He loved going up north on vacation with his family, fishing, grilling, playing cards and sharing funny stories. He had a love for fishing like no other. If you were looking for him during the winter months, Lake Mille Lacs is where he lived and if you had the opportunity to go ice fishing with him, you were one of the lucky ones!
John was preceded in death by his father-in-law Garfield Johnson; mother-in-law Ethel Bednarski; step-father-in-law, Joseph Bednarski; sisters and brothers-in-law Susan and John Busse, Kathleen and Milton Pry; brother James Fisher; sister Patricia Pomerleau; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Trudy and Ken Nielsen.
John is survived by his loving family: children and spouses Michael (Jennifer) Fisher of Watertown, Daphne (Timothy) Scanlan of Delano, Adam (Tina) Fisher of Howard Lake; grandchildren Dylan (Katie), and Jackson Fisher, Ryan, Kelsey and Nicholas Scanlan, Henry, Karley and Sophie Fisher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.