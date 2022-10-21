John Richard Fisher

A life well lived. John Richard Fisher, 74, of Watertown, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving children.

A celebration of his life held on Monday, October 24th from 5-8 p.m. at the Gale Woods Farm Pavilion in Minnetrista, MN with food and music followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (109 Angel Ave. NW) in Watertown with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.

