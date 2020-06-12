John R. Tuttle

John Robert Tuttle passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by his children after a courageous 4 month battle with cancer. Please join the family for a celebration of life planned for Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Kristi Lane, Watertown, MN 55388, with visitation 9:30-11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Due to CoVid 19, food and beverages will not be served and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be held, at a later date, at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery. John was born on February 3, 1946 in St Louis Park, Minnesota, where he lived with his Mother and Sister until graduating from High School in 1964 from St Louis Park High School. Growing up he enjoyed sports, music, cars and outdoor adventures. Memorable High School highlights include playing the role of Conrad Birdie, in the school play Bye Bye Birdie. John and his wife Marcia were married and began their family right out of High School. They celebrated 54 years of love, life and marriage together before Marcia passed away in 2019. More than anything, John loved his life with his beautiful wife Marcia. After his diagnosis, John, his family and friends, found great comfort in knowing the couple would soon be reunited. John spent his career at Minnegasco where he began as a mechanic and retired after 42 years as the Manager of Fleet Services. He was a member of the Minnegasco Campers Club, Plymouth Gun Club, Minnetonka Boat Club, and Peace Lutheran Church. He is survived by his beloved children, Christopher Tuttle and wife Jennifer Anderson-Tuttle, Richard Tuttle and wife Theresa Tuttle and grandchildren Jared Tuttle, Mason Tuttle, Carly (Josh) Perez, Ellie Tuttle and Andra Tuttle, and sibling, Joyce Dalberg. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marcia Tuttle, parents Elon Tuttle and Adelynne Tuttle, and Stepfather and Uncle, Robert Tuttle. Memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Cancer Research Fund in John's honor. 7301 Ohms Lane. Minneapolis, MN 55439 Website: www.childrenscancer.org Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
