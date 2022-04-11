John Lawrence Fiebelkorn passed away at age 83 on December 23, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis with his wife, Cheryl, at his side. John quickly became a favorite of the medical staff during his several months of fighting cancer there with his "NVRGVUP" philosophy. He was a star patient with his positive, grateful, and non-complaining attitude.
John was born in Minneapolis December 13, 1938, and grew up in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. There, in this small mid-western town, with the loving nurture of his parents, "Jim" Lawrence Otto Fiebelkorn and "Mugs" Margaret Bernadine Fiebelkorn, John became the grounded, kind, and generous person he was for everyone with whom he came into contact.
John attended the University of Minnesota-St. Cloud. In 1961, he was drafted into the Army and was assigned to duty in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, a small community in the German Alps. During his two years in Germany, John made many friends with whom he was in touch for the rest of his life.
Upon returning to the US and mustering out, John served in the Reserves for an additional four years. He remained a proud, patriotic, and loyal veteran.
John joined Polaris early in the company's development and traveled the world setting up distributors and dealers on four continents before retiring as Vice President, International Sales. John loved this travel and made many lifetime friends.
Sparked by working in his father's farm implement business, John maintained an interest in creating and operating his own businesses. After retiring from Polaris, he operated several businesses including a fitness/health membership club, a chain of video stores and a recreational parts export business.
John kept in touch with his roots and childhood friends in Norwood by phone, email and frequent luncheons with several of his high school classmates.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00AM with visitation beginning at 9:00AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN. There will be a luncheon following the service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.