John Larson

John Martin Larson passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was 58 years old.

John was born to John and Rita (Grunwald) Larson in St. Paul, MN on April 13, 1964. He attended the Mora school district, graduating from Mora High School in 1982. After high school, John attended Brainerd Technical College for a while. He then moved to the Twin Cities, living in Shakopee for some time and then moving to Waconia to be close to his son. John worked for most of his life as a sales representative for various companies. If you asked anyone that knew John they would say his occupation was being a super hero daily. John was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hinckley, MN.

