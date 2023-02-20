John "Johnny" Gilster

John "Johnny" H. Gilster, age 88, of Glencoe, MN, died peacefully with his wife, Arlene by his side on Friday, February 17, 2023, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 County Rd 50) in Hamburg, MN, with Vicar Todd Bentz officiating. Interment following at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 24, 2023 and Saturday 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. one hour prior to the service, all at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Honorary urn bearers will be John's nephews and nieces: Scott Nagel, John Nagel, Kari Gjerde, Pam Klasges, Lisa Gjerde, Brian Gilster, Brenda Hukriede and Lance Ward. Military Honors by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard.

