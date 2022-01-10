John "Jim" R. Miller, age 77, of Norwood Young America passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service at the church. Interment in Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
John Rheinhold Miller was born October 12, 1944 in Young America Township, MN, the son of John N. and Ella (Heckmann) Miller. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg, MN. On July 25, 1965, Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Graunke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America.
Jim graduated from high school and then was drafted into the service. After proudly serving in the Army, he began working in the concrete and cement industry. Jim was a hard worker and always had to be active. He enjoyed gardening and lawn work and time spent with his dogs. In his down time, he delighted in fishing, bowling and playing softball. Jim loved to visit and was a fun-hearted and light-spirited man. He lived a faithful life and was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Jim was giving and never turned anyone down. His kind spirit will be remembered and treasured.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents John N. and Ella Miller; brother and sisters Elizabeth Luskey, Lawrence "Bud" Miller, Myrtle Wherley, Lois (Arden) Larson; brothers-in-law Doug Fritz, Patrick McGee.
Jim is survived by his loving family: wife Sharon; son John T. (Chris) Miller of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters Dorothy (Clarence) Leikam, LeRoy (RaNaye) Miller, LaVon "Bonnie" Fritz, Gordon (Millie) Miller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim Luskey, Betty Miller, Eileen McGee and John Bauck, Gale Graunke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
