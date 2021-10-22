John "Jack" W. Gleason, age 89, of Norwood Young America passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Good Samaritan in Arlington.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Jim Devorak as officiant. Gathering of family and friends held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
John William Gleason was born July 1, 1932 in St. Paul, MN, the son of John and Anastasia (O'Brien) Gleason. He graduated from Mankato Loyola High School. On August 25, 1978 John was united in marriage to Ann Marie Bachmann at Church of Peace with Rev. Kurtz as officiant.
Jack grew up in St. Paul until his early teens when he moved to St. Peter. Upon graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Army. After proudly serving, Jack began a life long career, working for various creameries. He worked for the St. Peter and Bongard's Creameries before settling at Oak Grove Dairy, where he worked many years until retirement in 1997. Jack remained busy after retirement, volunteering as a driver for the Red Cross and mowing lawns. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports and was a tremendous Nascar fan. He enjoyed morning coffee sessions at Midtown and Last Call.
Jack cared deeply for others and delighted in visits with friends and family. His simple, joking and loving spirit will be dearly missed.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Anastasia Gleason; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herman and Grace Bachmann; brother William Gleason; brother-in-law Patrick Lally.
John is survived by his loving family: wife Ann Marie Gleason; sister Mary Ann Lally of St. Paul; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law LuAnn Gleason of Kansas, Bertha (Larry) Ide of Lester Prairie, Kenneth (Jill) Bachmann of South Carolina; uncle Orville Bachmann of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
