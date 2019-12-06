John Alden Hoffman, age 75, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. No services will be held at this time. John Hoffman was born on July 4, 1944, in Hillsboro, ND. He was the son of Sylvester and Thelma (Bush) Hoffman. John was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. On October 20, 1979, John was united in marriage to Barbara AmEnd. John and Barbara made their home in Norwood Young America, MN. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Stephanie. They shared over 40 years of marriage. John worked for the City of Victoria in the Public Works Department. His passions were antique tractors and RV traveling. He treasured the time spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. John passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence in Norwood Young America, Minnesota at the age of 75 years, 4 months, 23 days. Blessed be his memory. John is survived by his wife, Barbara Hoffman; daughter, Stephanie Gardner and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Jackson and Grant Gardner; sister, Mary Dahlen; mother-in-law, Gloria AmEnd; sister-in-law, Diane Miller and her husband Rob; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Thelma Hoffman; father-in-law, Douglas Amend; siblings, George Hoffman, Cecelia Beltz, Edward Hoffman, Joseph Hoffman, Catherine Oanes, Edna Hoffman. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society or donor’s choice. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
John Hoffman
To plant a tree in memory of John Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.