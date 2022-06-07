John Henry Dalheimer, age 79 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born September 19, 1942 to Edmund and Laura (Pogreba) Dalheimer in Watertown, Minnesota.
John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He grew up in Delano and graduated from Delano High School in 1960. He went on to study at the Minnesota School Business completing his schooling prior to enlisting in the US Army. John was Honorably Discharged on February 28, 1967 at the rank of SP5.
John married the love of his life Ann Hausladen on July 16, 1966 at St. Mary's Church in Waverly and this union was blessed with four children.
John was active in his community. He served on the Watertown Fire Department for 26 years, with six years as chief. He was active in the Watertown Lions Club from 1977 to 2022 and a 54-year member of Delano American Legion Post #377.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother Alan; sisters Carmen Seifert and Kathleen Moen; mother and father-in-law Joseph and Hildegard Hausladen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard Seifert, Elizabeth and Jerome Kittock, Doris and James Outly, Beatrice Hausladen, Emmett Hausladen, Jean and Glen Yager, Conrad Hausladen.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Ann; children Jennifer Dalheimer (Robert Warrington), Brian Dalheimer (Vicki), Michele Heim (Michael), and Stacy Sandquist (Lee); grandchildren Mitchell, Mackenzie, and Micheal Dalheimer, and Eleanor and Evelyn Sandquist; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ken, Clarence, Robert and Mary Ann, Jane, Arnold and Linda, Suzie, and Larry Hausladen, and Sue and Duyane Heimerl. .
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Gathering of family and friends held in the church on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Inurnment with military honors in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by the Iten's Watertown Funeral Home.
