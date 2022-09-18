John Charles Lenzen

John Charles Lenzen, age 79, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, MN, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The visitation will be on Friday, September 23, 2022, 4-8 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at church. The inurnment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver, MN. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Lebens, Jack Maertens, Todd Groskreutz, Jim Soller, Jim Dauwalter, Dan Lallak and Doug Lallak; also the Lenzen Golf Team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran School - playground fund.

