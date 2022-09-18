John Charles Lenzen, age 79, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, MN, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The visitation will be on Friday, September 23, 2022, 4-8 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at church. The inurnment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver, MN. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Lebens, Jack Maertens, Todd Groskreutz, Jim Soller, Jim Dauwalter, Dan Lallak and Doug Lallak; also the Lenzen Golf Team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran School - playground fund.
John was born May 23, 1943 in Shakopee, MN, the youngest of 10 children to Ernst and Anna (Buckentine) Lenzen. He was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver, and graduated from Chaska High School in 1961. John began his career in the automotive industry at the Lenzen Mobil Station, working his way on to Dauwalter Motors, Fleck Chevrolet Buick, Nelson Lenzen and in 1978 was proprietor of Lenzen Chevrolet Buick in Chaska.
John was very active in his community and was a very integral member of many organizations. He was a 57 year member of the Chaska American Legion, Charter President of the Carver Lions, a 21 year member of the Carver Fire Department and its Second Alarm, former Mayer of Carver, MN, was on the finance board of Trinity Lutheran Church, President of Heartland Chevrolet Dealers, a member of the Klein Bank Board, the 100 club, the All for One Committee, and a very active member of St. John's - volunteering his time graciously and freely.
He loved his family, hunting, fishing, spending time at his cabin on Big Sandy Lake in McGregor, MN, wintering in Texas and Arizona, and was a member of Dahlgren Golf Course.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ernest, Annie Schlegelmilch, Lilian Stacey, Alvina Petroske, Joanne Drew, Eleanor Stauffeneker and Marion Deis.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth of Chaska; children, Jeff (Kirsten) Lenzen of Chaska (their children, Keenan, Ellianna and Tray), Jill (Scott) McGlothlin of Chaska (their children, Madison and Bennett), Natalie (Luke) Phillips of Virginia, Nicole Lenzen and special friend Mason Kulics of Chaska; siblings, Donald (Carol) Lenzen of Florida, Donna Kloos of Chaska; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com
