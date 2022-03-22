John B. Robling, age 62, of Cologne, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer.
John was born November 4, 1959 in Waconia to Calvin and Margie (Straus) Robling. John attended parochial school in Victoria and later attended public school in Chanhassen and Chaska. John started apprenticing as a carpenter at age 15 for Tom Diethelm Construction. He later worked for Peter Boyer Construction, Stellar Concrete & Masonry, Gresser Construction and lastly Mortenson Construction from which he retired as of January 1, 2022.
On November 21, 1987, John married Jane Appel at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Their 34 year marriage was blessed with daughter Kelsey and son Nicholas.
John loved working in his shop, in his yard and in his garden. He enjoyed teaching his children how to build and repair things, but mostly he just liked visiting with family, friends and neighbors.
John was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Robling; father-in-law, Lawrence Appel and his beloved dog, Sonny.
John is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Kelsey (wife Allison) of Crystal; son, Nicholas (S/F Cassie Balow) of Norwood Young America; mother, Margie Robling of Victoria; sister, Betty of Hopkins; brother, Jim of Victoria; mother-in-law, Barbara Appel of Heron Lake; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale Appel of Okabena, Ken (Pat) Appel of Oscoda, MI, Karen (Tim) Rients of Jackson, Nancy (Phil) Ebert of Stockholm, WI, Jeff (Brenda) Appel of Heron Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Per John's request, no service will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to RMC's Dr. Jason Kallestad and Terri for their kindness, compassion and guidance; MN Oncology's Dr. Martin Blumenreich, Florence and Jenna for encouragement and friendship and the Ridgeview ED staff for their kindness during John's final moments. John was blessed to have such a devoted team to help guide him through his cancer journey.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
