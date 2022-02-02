John A. Klawitter

John "Jack" Alexander Klawitter, age 86, of Cologne passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial held Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
John was born January 18,1936 in Chicago, IL, the son of Walter and Clara (Liebner) Klawitter. John grew up in the southside of Chicago. He graduated from St. Mary's College in Winona with a B.S. in Biology. On June 25, 1960, John was united in marriage to the love of his life Rosalie Rankin in Cedar Rapids, IA. They were blessed with three children.
John thrived and thoroughly enjoyed his career in pharmaceutical sales and cherished the many personal connections made over the years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and around Minnesota with family and friends. He loved photography, yardwork and trips to Florida and Arizona to visit family. The couple moved from Marion, IA to Cologne nine years ago, where John and Rosalie quickly made many friends. He always had time to talk with anyone and truly enjoyed the company of others and sharing many stories.
John was witty, friendly, honest, genuine and caring. His family adored him and often called him "Awesome." John humbly referred to himself as the "Unhandy Man," "Leaky the Plumber," "Sparkie the Electrician," and the "Curmudgeon of Cologne." To him, family was first, and they were his treasure. He will be dearly missed.
John was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Clara Klawitter; brothers Walter Klawitter and Dominic Klawitter.
John is survived by his loving family: wife Rosalie; children Karen (Jim) Lindsey of Crawfordville, FL, Kris (John) Ryan of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin (Kristi) Klawitter of Waconia; grandchildren Alex Klawitter, Andrew Klawitter, Rebecca Kelley; other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers: John Devins, Jeff Hackler, Rick Swanson and Alex Klawitter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
