John A. Buhr, age 79 of Lester Prairie, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Gardens in Winsted. Funeral Service was Saturday, December 12, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation was one hour prior to the service on Saturday at church; interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. John Arthur Buhr was born on January 22, 1941 in Norwood, the son of Roy and Meta (Haag) Buhr. After graduating high school, John joined the Army, where he served proudly for six years. He worked at Tonka Toys for many years. John was well loved in his community and with his family. He enjoyed socializing with everybody. He was active in his church and sang in the choir. He loved going to car shows and was an excellent artist, drawing many pictures. John adored his family and friends and loved taking pictures of them. He was a doting uncle and delighted in attending his great niece’s and nephew’s sports activities. He will be greatly missed. John was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Meta Buhr; sister Lanette Hlavka; nephew Eugene Buhr Jr. John is survived by his loving family: brothers Eugene (Oona) Buhr of Hanover, PA, Roger Buhr of Waconia, Jeffrey (Misty) Buhr of Woodlands, TX, Samuel (Nancy) Buhr of Winsted; nieces and nephews Deedra (Joel) Noel, Justine (Joe) Smith, Robert (Tammy) Hlavka, Jaquline (Brian) Haasl, Eric Hlavka, Brandon (Brenna) Buhr, Courtney (Steven) Albritton, Hannah Buhr, Jessie (Angie) Buhr, Messena (Todd) Smude, Tobias (Anita) Buhr, Sandy Fair Buhr; many great-nieces, nephews and friends. Casket Bearers were Tony Vogel, Paul Vogel, Sam Buhr, Jessie Buhr, Tobias Buhr, Leighton Buhr. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
