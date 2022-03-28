Joel R. Kroells

Joel Kroells, age 44, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg, MN, with interment in the church cemetery. Please consider giving a memorial in Joel's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. A tribute has been set up in his name. Urn Bearers: nieces, Taylor and McKenzie Bohlmann, Sydney Valenta.
Joel Richard Kroells was born on January 30, 1978, in Arlington, MN. He was the son of Richard and LeAnn (Ische) Kroells. Joel was baptized as an infant on February 26, 1978, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 12, 1992 by Rev. Alfred Reineking both at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg. He received his education in Norwood Young America, and was a graduate of the Central High School Class of 1996.
After high school, Joel worked at a variety of jobs. The last 14 years he was employed at Pine Products, Inc. in Waconia, MN. He was a dedicated employee. Management and co-workers appreciated his hard work and he had a great rapport with customers.
Joel loved the outdoors. Joel thought growing up on the family dairy farm was the perfect childhood. He helped out with chores and fieldwork and found some adventure and trouble too! Even after the herd was sold, Joel continued to do fieldwork and baling hay with his dad.
Joel enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting and especially loved summer fishing. He made many trips to South Dakota to hunt and fish. One of his favorite places was Swan Creek Recreation Area near Akaska, SD. He loved the scenery of the Missouri River and fishing for those big walleyes. Joel had some "secret" fishing locations around home too and he and his dad enjoyed getting up early on weekends to try to catch the big ones. He was even patient enough to take his sisters out fishing once in a while - he was the best fishing guide!
Family and friends were important to Joel and he treasured his loved ones. He had cousins his same age who he hung out with and there are many memories of fun times together. He was the uncle who lovingly gave his nieces a hard time about everything. And his friend group was family to him. They have experienced the ups and downs of life together. His friends' kids knew Joel as Uncle Joey and Joel was proud to be godfather to Lucas Conser. They referred to their get-togethers as family meetings and always had a good time. He is loved by each of them and will be deeply missed.
If you knew Joel, you knew his beloved black lab, Sadie. They went out to the family farm every single day after work for a walk. If you saw Joel driving his truck, Sadie was probably with him. She was the best hunting companion and had a pretty great life. After 15 years, he said goodbye to her last fall.
Joel is survived by his: father, Richard "Dick" Kroells of Hamburg, MN; sisters, Amy Nelson (Randy) of Chaska, MN, Erin Valenta (Mark) of Victoria, MN; nieces, Taylor and McKenzie Bohlmann and Sydney and Ava Valenta; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Joel is preceded in death by his mother, LeAnn Kroells; grandparents, Elmer and Elaine Kroells and Albert and Clara Ische.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
