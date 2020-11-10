JoAnn K. Westermann (Ehrich), age 79, of Waconia, MN passed away November 8, 2020. JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Don, daughter Karen (Jeffrey) Westermann-Schley, grandson, Wesley; and son Thomas Westermann, and grandsons Samuel and Henry; granddaughter Maddie; sister-in-law Margaret (Ben) Ubl and niece Kristine (Greg) Kergis and great nephew Robert; nephew Mike (Jan) Ubl and great-nephew Tyrus and great-nieces Samantha and Jessica. She was born and baptized at Lakefield, MN, confirmed at Blue Earth, MN and graduated from Blue Earth high school. She married her husband Don at Trinity Lutheran in Blue Earth, MN; was blessed with two children, Karen K. and Thomas J; and managed an in-home daycare business for 30 years before her retirement. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Wesley J. and Bertha L. (Fierke) Ehrich; brother Don (Judy) Ehrich; brother-in-law Ben Ubl; father and mother-in-law Erwin and Lillian Westerman; and sister-in-law Joyce (Ralph) Olson. Her retirement was filled with tending to her flower gardens, canning, cooking, spending time with her children and spoiling grandchildren, canoeing with her husband and watching the beautiful sunsets on Burandt Lake. The family and JoAnn would like to acknowledge the incredible job done by RN Katie Houselog, Hospice Nurses Paige and Sarah, and all of the Ridgeview Hospice staff. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private, family, graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
