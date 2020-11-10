JoAnn K. Westermann

Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.