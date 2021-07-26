JoAnn Cassidy, age 94 of Watertown and formerly of Pipestone, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at The Gardens at Winsted. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street SE) in Watertown with Rev. Jeff Engholm as officiant. Visitation held Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Serving as casket bearers Kaye Kohls, Logan Cassidy, Kim Kyllo, Kelsey Cassidy, Kyle Kohls and Todd Kyllo. JoAnn (Anderson) Cassidy was born to Arthur H. and Lulu Etta (Berger) Anderson on February 23, 1927 on the family farm near Lake Benton, Minnesota where she was raised and attended school. Upon completion of her education, she began working as a waitress at the Corner Café in Lake Benton. In 1946, she became employed at the Ben Franklin Store in Pipestone, Minnesota. She worked there until 1949 when she began working at the Pipestone Laundry and Okay Cleaners. On February 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Clarence Cassidy at the English Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Following their marriage, they lived in Verdi, Minnesota. In 1956, they moved to Tyler, Minnesota; and in 1960, they moved to Pipestone. While living in Pipestone, JoAnn began working at the IGA Grocery Store in 1968. Then, in 1969, she became employed at Hank’s Foods where she continued to work until her retirement on May 1, 1998. JoAnn and Clarence moved into Storybrook Apartments in Pipestone in May 2003. Clarence preceded her in death on July 27, 2006. In February of 2012, JoAnn moved to Watertown, Minnesota to be closer to her family. JoAnn was baptized on February 25, 1927, at her home near Lake Benton, and she was confirmed on May 12, 1940 at the English Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. While living in Pipestone, she was a member of First Lutheran Church. After moving to Watertown, JoAnn became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was active in her church circle. She enjoyed quilting, working on counted cross-stitch, reading, embroidering dishtowels, making candy, baking and cooking. She is lovingly remembered by her three sons, Greg Cassidy and his special friend Mary Psihos of Carver, Minnesota, Scott Cassidy and his wife Gail of Watertown, Minnesota, and Mike Cassidy and his wife Cathy of Savage, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Kaye Kohls and her husband Kyle, Kim Kyllo and her husband Todd, Logan Cassidy and his wife Kate, and Kelsey Cassidy and fiancé Steve Wang; great-grandchildren, Leah, Jenna, Mandi, and Brock Kohls, Arin and Owen Kyllo, and Carter, Parker and Penny Cassidy; and sister-in-law Ethel Anderson of Lake Benton, Minnesota. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, her parents, brother Kenneth Anderson, sister Jean Kruse and her husband Louis, and brother-in-law Kenneth Cassidy and his wife Gertrude. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
