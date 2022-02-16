JoAnn C. Zellmann

JoAnn Zellmann, age 87, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her residence in Norwood Young America.
Funeral Service held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 County Road 50) in Hamburg with Rev. Ron Mathison as officiant. Visitation held from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. VFW Auxiliary Service held on Thursday at 6:30 PM. Interment in the church cemetery.
JoAnn Carol Zellmann was born on August 15, 1934 in rural Hamburg, the daughter of Ernst and Ella (Streu) Dreier. She was Baptized and Confirmed at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. JoAnn graduated from Glencoe High School in 1952. On October 15, 1955, JoAnn was united in marriage to Robert Zellmann at Emanuel Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with four children Cathy, Robert, James and Connie, and they have made their home in Norwood for the past 66 years.
JoAnn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking, jig saw puzzles, seek and find, and decorating for the holidays. What she cherished most was canning with the family every fall. JoAnn loved to shop and carried this tradition on to all her children. She enjoyed attending all sports that involved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JoAnn was a lifetime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. She was a lifetime member of the Young America VFW Auxiliary Post 1783 where JoAnn served as president for 25 years. She was a member of the Mobil Gals Bowling team.
JoAnn worked alongside her husband Robert at the Big Store in Norwood, cleaned houses, worked at Bongards Creamery, was a part-time rural mail carrier and was a cook at Central elementary school where she could watch over her grandchildren.
JoAnn was preceded in death by parents Ernst and Ella Dreier; mother-in-law and father-In-law Otto and Della Zellmann; son Robert Zellmann Jr.; sisters-in-law Lucille Zellmann, DeeAnn Zellmann, Jean Mueller; brothers-in-law Howard Kloempken, Marvin Mueller, William Zellmann; Nephew Dr. William Kloempken.
JoAnn is survived by her loving family: husband Robert Zellmann; daughter Cathy (Charlie) Storms of Norwood; son Jim Zellmann of Norwood; daughter Connie (Doug) Bonk of Victoria; grandchildren Christy (Jason) Martens of Norwood Young America, Corey (Cassie) Storms of Norwood Young America, Cara (Jordan) Voigt of Plato, Robert (Emily) Zellmann of Hugo, Andrew (Callie) Zellmann of Thailand, Jordan Bonk of Victoria, Callie Bonk of Victoria; great-grandchildren Carter, Cidney and Easton Storms, Greyson, Clara and Elsie Martens, Jagger and Charlee Voigt, Kennedy and Marek Zellmann; brother Roger (Millie) Dreier; sister-in-law Janet Dreier; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as Casket Bearers are JoAnn's grandchildren.
Honorary Casket Bearers all great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
