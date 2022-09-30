Joan L. Borchart, age 91, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at New Perspectives in Waconia.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in Evangelical United Brethren Cemetery in Mayer.

