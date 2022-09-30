Joan L. Borchart, age 91, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at New Perspectives in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in Evangelical United Brethren Cemetery in Mayer.
Joan Lorraine Schultz was born August 12, 1931 in Fairmont, MN, the daughter of Edward and Gladys (Weis) Schultz. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School and went on to receive her nursing degree from Rice Memorial Nursing School. On September 5, 1953, Joan was united in marriage to John Borchart in Bird Island, MN. Their union was blessed with four children.
Joan led a peaceful life focused on the what was most important. She delighted in having fun and cherished family and friends. Faith was first and foremost in her life. The simplicity that guided her steps left a lasting legacy.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband John; mother Gladys Schultz; sisters Donna Christopherson, Dorothy Olson; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; cousins; aunts and uncles.
Joan is survived by her loving family: children JoLene and Gregg Giersdorf of Mankato, Jeff and Jill Borchart of Park Rapids, Jacque and Dave Olson of Watertown, Judy Johnson of Elk River; grandchildren Aaron (Melissa) Giersdorf, Ryan (Nicole) Jaide, Justin Borchart, Katie Johnson, Matt Johnson; great-grandchildren Aidan Giersdorf, Bryson Giersdorf, Kael Jacobson, Olive Jacobson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim and Fran Borchart of Chanhassen, Jerry Snyker of International Falls, Sue Wemeier of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Aaron Giersdorf, Ryan Jaide, Justin Borchart, Katie Johnson, Matt Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.