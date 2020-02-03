Joan E. Fritzke age 71 of Watertown passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial Service Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street S.E.) in Watertown with Rev. Jeff Engholm officiating. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at church. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Joan was born on November 14, 1948 in Watertown the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Thompson) Sandquist. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. On June 9, 1972 Joan was united in marriage to Leon Fritzke at Crown College in St. Bonifacius. Joan lived a very active life and was always on the go. She enjoyed helping out at church, traveling with her friends, working in her flower gardens, and spending weekends at her daughter Anne’s house. She loved helping other people with projects of all kinds. Joan loved her family above all. She was their everything and leaves a void that will never be filled. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lucille Sandquist; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Merva Fritzke; brothers-in-law Robert Fritzke, Ken Schneider. Joan is survived by her loving family: husband Leon; sons Michael Fritzke of Mayer, Mark (Monica) Fritzke of Mayer; daughter Anne Fritzke of Minneapolis; brother Chuck (Joyce) Sandquist of Minnetonka; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ronald (Jackie) Fritzke of Watertown, Lowell (Joanne) Fritzke of Chanhassen, Frank (Nancy) Fritzke of Watertown, Tom (Evie) Fritzke of Wisconsin, Joan Schneider of New Germany, John (Gina) Fritzke of Watertown, Paul Fritzke of Watertown; nieces, nephews other relative and friends. Urn Bearer (Daughter) Anne Fritzke Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
Joan E. Fritzke
