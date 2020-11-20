Jessica Z. Zaback age 46 of Waconia passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at her residence. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Oakwood Community Church (8805 Klein Drive) in Waconia.Gathering of family and friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Jessica was born October 13, 1974 and grew up in Tonka Bay, Mn. She attended Minnetonka High School where she met the love of her life, Chad Zaback. The two were married August 16, 1997 at Minnewashta Community Church. They started their home in Waconia where they began raising two sons, Logan and Asher. Jessica was a devoted and loving mother. Her greatest joy was spending time watching her boys snowboarding, and playing team sports. She loved planning adventures with them and any free moment would be filled with small trips to local pools and parks as well as large adventures to Florida, Montana, and a cruise. Jessica had a lifelong love of learning and education. She earned an Associate Degree at Normandale Community College in 2003 and graduated from Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 2004. She continued on and earned a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning in 2007 from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. As she gained her education she shared it with others. She began student teaching 3rd grade in Chaska Elementary and became a full time 6th grade Science Teacher in 2004, first at Chaska Middle School East and then Middle School West. In 2018 she became an Instructional Coach at Bluff Creek Elementary in Chanhassen where she supported and inspired other teachers. In 2020 her role transitioned into Instructional Coach for on-line learning. She was deeply involved and passionate about making distance learning the best possible experience for students. Jessica was what some would call an only child, but in reality she was surrounded by hundreds of close friends who loved her deeply and would openly call her their sister. She had a unique ability to form relationships with everyone she met and retain them as friends throughout her entire life. Her own courageous battle with breast cancer led her to support others in their journey. Through this she became involved with the “Be the Light” organization and was invited to be their guest speaker at their 2019 Gala. Jessica was a powerful force in a humble and loving manner. She leaves us with her life message that we will all hold dear in our hearts, “I choose joy.” Jessica is preceded in death by grandparents: Gladys Zakariasen, Helen and Charles Lawson. Jessica is survived by her loving family: husband Chad Zaback; sons Logan and Asher Zaback; parents Tony (Cindy Ashley) Zakariasen of Hopkins, Connie (Rob Hollis) Lawson of Tonka Bay; grandfather Louis Zakariasen of Shorewood; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Marlene Zaback of Chaska; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Cory and Stacy Zaback of Waconia; nieces Kaylee, Faith, Felicity and Chloe; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
