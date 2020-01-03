Jerry Alfred Salonek, age 60 of Montrose, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born November 12, 1959 to Alfred and Elizabeth (Lachermeier) Salonek in Watertown, Minnesota. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was united to Bonnie Lange on August 22, 1981 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Jerry graduated from Watertown Mayer High School in 1978. Jerry was a father to three, and mostly the “best papa ever.” His pride and joys were his seven grandsons along with two step grandchildren. He always joked of his boys as his “rock pickers” and took them on many gator, bobcat, and tractor rides. Jerry’s passion was farming. He loved working alongside his twin brother John milking cows, raising beef cattle, and raising crops. “The Salonek twins” had a very special bond together. Jerry enjoyed tossing bean bags, playing euchre, spearing and pickling fish, and traveling with his beloved wife. He took pride in his work and all his accomplishments. “Big Jer” had a big smile, a big heart, and big sense of humor. He often hid his pain deep within. Jerry will be remembered for his work ethic, sarcastic practical jokes, and hardworking big hands. Instead of focusing on the way he died, we need to embrace the way he LIVED. We need to encourage others to TALK about depression and suicide instead of hiding it due to embarrassment. Jerry will be missed by many. Survived by his wife Bonnie Salonek of 38 years; children Nathan and Connie Salonek, Nick Salonek, Brooke and Casey Dingels; parents Alfred and Elizabeth (Lachermeier) Salonek; siblings Diane and Gene Stensland, John and Lori Salonek, Danny and Sharon Salonek; grandchildren Will Salonek, Natalie and Chase Neumann, Hunter, Jack and Charlie Salonek. Jarett, Cain and Tyson Dingels; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Brenda Neaton; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Jerry was preeceded in death by his brother Bob Salonek, father-in-law and mother-in-law Melvin and Arlene Lange, brother-in-law Mark Lange, grandparents and other relatives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. rosary service in the church. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday in the church prior to the Mass. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
Jerry Alfred Salonek
