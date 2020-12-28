Jerome “Jerry” B. Hirsch, age 77 of Watertown, MN, passed away after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s at his home on December 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 loving years, Diane (Bily) Hirsch; daughters Rachelle (Mike) Barfknecht of Watertown, Jennifer Hirsch of St. Louis Park, and son David (Morgan) Hirsch of Bend, OR; grandchildren Meghan and Paige Barfknecht; dog Chloe. Nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends also survive him. He is preceded in death by parents Margaret and Bernard Hirsch, brother Charles Hirsch, in-laws Louis and Ann Bily, sister and brother-in-law Lillian and Gerald Schotik, Sr. Jerry graduated from Cretin High School, St. Paul, in 1961 and went on to earn a Pharmacy Degree from the University of MN in 1966. His career spanned over 40 years as a pharmacist; the majority of those years spent owning and running Harms Pharmacy in Watertown, MN. Outside of his profession, Jerry served his community as Mayor and City Council member for many years. He was active in his church and the Lions Club where he was most recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, for tremendous contribution to humanity. He was a member of the National Guard 1967-1974, followed by service in the US Army Reserve 1974-1985. Jerry enjoyed traveling around the world and experiencing new adventures. One such noteworthy expedition was during a trip to Ireland with the Immaculate Conception Church (ICC) Choir, where he helped navigate the tour bus through the narrow and windy streets to the delight of his travel companions. Ever the analyst and historian, Jerry always made a point of visiting other pharmacies, treating them like museums. When he wasn’t traveling, Jerry enjoyed reading books by the fireplace and expanding his Christmas Village. He was an avid University of Minnesota Gopher fan, probably one of their biggest. Jerry loved all Minnesota pro teams, but his heart was always with the Gophers. Jerry adored his granddaughters and loved being their “papa.” Jerry made a positive impact on many lives and will be remembered for his faith to his church, family, and community. He was an extraordinary and beautiful husband, father, and grandfather with a strong work ethic, that resulted in many valued lifetime friendships. In honor of Jerry, please hug your loved ones and find good in the small things. Also, remember to take your pills as prescribed! #Skiumahforever! Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Immaculate Catholic Church in Watertown. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
