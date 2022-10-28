Jerome "Jay" Andrew Moen

Jerome "Jay" A. Moen, age 65 of Watertown, passed away October 25, 2022.
A Mass will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 109 Angel Ave. NW, Watertown with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow at B's on the River (Rivers Edge Golf Course), Watertown.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Patricia (Young) Moen and grandparents Andrew and Dorothy Moen and LuVern and Florence Young.
Jay is survived by wife Debbie; children Neiley (Chris) Warnke, Rob (Sarah Wahlstrom) Moen; grandchildren Logan Moen, Andrew (Gabrielle) Warnke, Christoper Moen and Barbara Ayers and great grand baby Warnke expected in February 2023. Jay is also survived by his mother-in-law Marlys Szabla; brothers-in-law Greg and Lance Szabla; aunt Judy Young; siblings Jeff (Loretta) Benedict, Judy (Tom) Weske, Ann (Joe Preston) Moen, Mary (Rory Nutting) Moen and nephews, nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation in honor of a niece who held a special place in his heart.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
