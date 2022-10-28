Jerome "Jay" Andrew Moen

Jerome "Jay" A. Moen, age 65 of Watertown, passed away October 25, 2022.

A Mass will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 109 Angel Ave. NW, Watertown with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow at B's on the River (Rivers Edge Golf Course), Watertown.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.