Jeff Krautbauer, age 57, of Kalispell, MT passed into heaven surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born in Waconia, MN on January 22, 1962. He graduated from Waconia high school in 1980. As a young man, Jeff had a passion for hunting with his father, family, and friends and enjoyed many hunting trips with them in Minnesota. Jeff met his future wife Elizabeth “Liz” Segner and they married February 15, 1985. Later that year, they started their first adventure and moved to Aspen, CO to enjoy the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Jeff and Liz loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, hunting, and skiing. After two years in Colorado they moved back to Minnesota where Jeff attended Dunwoody College of Technology and earned his Masters of Electrical degree. During this time, Jeff worked as an electrician and later owned his own business. Their daughter Ally joined their family on May 30, 1990. After missing the mountains, they decided to move their family to Kalispell in 1995. Shortly after this move, Jeff started an electrical business in the Flathead where he has met many wonderful people. Jeff lived for hunting season with a countdown to opening day every year. He enjoyed all areas of hunting, big game and bird. He was able to pull a moose tag this year, which was one of Jeff’s life’s dream, and was able to fill it too! He also loved riding his horse in the Bob Marshall Wilderness with his close buddies. Jeff and his family also enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, rafting and spending time with his family and friends. Jeff’s most treasured moments were walking his daughter down the aisle in marriage and gaining a wonderful son in-law Kramer Wilson. Also being able to meet all three of his grandchildren – Ryan, Cooper, and Olivia. Jeff is preceded in death by his father and mother in-law Myron “Bud” and Patricia Segner; brothers-in-law Gerald and Dennis Segner, Tom Dittrich, and Scott Zebell. Jeff is survived by his loving wife Liz; daughter Ally Wilson (Kramer); grandchildren Ryan Elizabeth, Cooper James, Olivia Louise Wilson; parents Ray and Shirley Krautbauer; brother Larry (Dena) Krautbauer; sister Vickie Zebell; sisters-in-law Diane (Glen) Pauls, Deb (Mark) Field and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Waconia on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a gathering of family and friends after the service. Celebrant of the Mass is Father Stan Mader. A special thank you to our wonderful doctors and medical staff at Kalispell Regional Hospital, Palliative Care and Hospice Care for all the help with Jeff’s journey with Uveal Melanoma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia “The Fund for Vision” Uveal Melanoma research. Visit their website at www.willseye.org and go to Giving.
