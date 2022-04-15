Jeannine T. Hubbard

Jeannine Towey Hubbard passed away at home peacefully, in the afternoon, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends.
The memorial celebration is Sunday, April 24, 5 p.m., in the MacMillan Auditorium at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska) with program at 6 p.m.
The daughter of Florence May Towey and Edward Joseph Towey, Jeannine was born five minutes after her twin brother, Jim on October 1, 1956, in Terre Haute, Indiana.
She attended Bishop Kenny H.S. in Jacksonville Florida. She loved sports, playing basketball and running AAU track. It was a love that continued through her life, and she was proud of completing two marathons.
After graduation then living in Texas and California, she moved to Cincinnati. There she met the love of her life, Bruce Hubbard, while bicycling. On January 16, 1988, they were married. Their subsequent move to Worcester, Massachusetts led to the cultivation of lifelong friends and success in video production sales at Wave Inc.
Jeannine and Bruce moved to Excelsior, Minnesota in 1991 to put down roots and establish a loving home. They were blessed with their son Benjamin Jackson Hubbard in 1992. Jeannine's love and gift for parenting is clear in the kindness and wisdom Ben inherited and carries on.
Passion for the science, art and healing power of massage led her to formal training at Northwestern Health Sciences University. She started a volunteer program for massage therapy at Ridgeview Medical Center to give chemotherapy patients her gift of touch as well as a listening ear and open heart. She also volunteered at the Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice Home. Her faith guided her compassionate life.
To know Jeannine was to be family. She shared all of herself without hesitation. Her love for family and friends came with endless kindness and generosity.
Thanksgiving—with dozens around the table, after days of planning with Bonnie and her mother-in-law Patty— was the pinnacle for a talented cook who delighted in sharing a meal and fellowship. She was adored by her many nephews and nieces, with whom she shared love, laughter, and wisdom, especially at the greatly anticipated annual "Camp Hubbard".
Jeannine loved the adventure of travel and was at home on any beach, but closest to her heart were the Jacksonville beaches of her youth. She enjoyed gardening, music, and long bike rides. She had a remarkable sense of humor and humility that allowed laughing at herself. A broad smile and twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes came easily and often. A stated daily goal was to see if she could put a smile on somebody's face: friends, family, strangers.
Her grace and beauty were only more apparent after her ALS diagnosis in August 2020. She continued with grace to her peaceful final moments.
She is preceded in death by her mother Florence and father Edward Joseph Towey, and father-in-law Sheldon Jackson Hubbard.
Jeannine is survived by loving family: husband Bruce Jackson Hubbard, son Benjamin Jackson Hubbard and his wife Quayla Bramble Hubbard. Her sister Maureen Anne Towey, brother Edward (Marty) Joseph Towey Jr., sister Patrice Elizabeth Towey and twin Harry (Mary) James Towey II. Mother-in-law Patricia (Vielbig) Hubbard. Her sister-in-law Bonnie (Steve) Hubbard-Nicosia, brother-in-law Peter (Allison) Sheldon Hubbard, brother-in-law Jeffrey (Angie) Charles Hubbard. Friend and foreign exchange student Guro Dalaker.
Jeannine was simply a beautiful soul and an amazing gift to all who had the joy of knowing her.
Endless courage & grace
Spreading tender love & joyful laughter
Memorials preferred to ALS MN or donors' choice
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
