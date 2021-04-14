Jeanette Marlene Brooks

Jeanette Marlene (Smith) Brooks, age 87, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, in San Diego, CA. Private Family Service will be held at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, MN, with interment at a later date at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America, MN. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, MN. Jeanette Marlene Smith (Brooks-Rutledge-Brooks)was born on November 6, 1933. After graduating from Central High School in Norwood, MN, Jeanette moved to Minneapolis and worked at Eidel Hospital as a Surgical Aide. She later became an X-Ray Technician at Abbott Hospital. In January 1953, she joined the Navy and went to boot camp in Bainbridge, MD. September 4, 1953, Jeanette married Clyde William Brooks. They had two children: Elizabeth, born in Pennsylvania, and Steven, born in Hawaii. Steven died April 17, 2019 from brain cancer. In 1964, they settled in San Diego, CA. She went in the Civil Service in 1974 and retired in 1995 from SPAWARS, Pt. Loma. Her volunteer work has been at San Diego Hospice Patient Care for 30 years, Serra Mesa Library for 15 years and San Diego RSVP for 15 years. She was an avid bell ringing Padres fan, never missing an opening day in 38 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Brooks; three grandchildren, Meghan, Eliott and Paul Brooks; daughter in-law, Roberta Brooks; a brother, Donald Smith and wife Rose of Cologne, MN; a nephew, Marty Smith and wife Jenny, son Conner; a niece, Marlo Lepel and husband Tom, children Spencer and Sydney of Plato, MN; many relatives in Minnesota and lifelong friends in Colorado, New York, and San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch PO BOX 5007 Minot, ND 58702 or Peace Lutheran Church 6749 Tait St. San Diego, CA 92111 Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
