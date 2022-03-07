Jeanette M. Ratzlaff

Jeanette Mary (Buller) Ratzlaff, age 81, of Waconia, MN passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 of a brief illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Victoria Catholic Community (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass at church, on Friday. Interment in Zoar Moravian Cemetery in Waconia.
Jeanette was born October 1, 1940 in Graceville, MN. She spent her early childhood near Barry, MN, moved to Shakopee at age 10, then Chaska where she graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1958. She married Dale Ratzlaff September 19, 1964, and moved to Waconia, MN. Jeanette worked at Prudential Ins. Co. for 7 years. She was a stay-at-home mom, a Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, delivered Meals on Wheels and worked many years on funeral luncheons at St. Joseph and St. Victoria churches. After her children grew up, she worked at Fingerhut until retirement in 1996.
Jeanette liked to ski, hike, bike, golf (had 3 holes in one) and attend live entertainment events. She enjoyed traveling the world, cruises and wintering in Palm Desert, CA.
Preceded in death by parents Roman and Veronica Buller, in-laws Ben and Lillian Osterfeld and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Ed Schurmeier.
Survived by husband Dale of 57 years; children Ben and Michelle (Bauer) of Mayer, MN, Chris and Sarah (Sosic) of Minturn, CO, and Beth and Wagner Schorr-Ratzlaff of Denver, CO; grandchildren Justin and wife Amy, Zach and fiancé Bianca, Lilly and Wagner, Eric (Indy); step-grandchildren Julia and Karina; brothers, sisters and spouses Vic and Darlene Buller, Jerry and Margaret Buller, Lois and Jerry Schlenk, Vern and Gail Buller, Marlene and Jerry Bohn, Susie and Jeff Sieve; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials preferred to St. Victoria Church or Waconia Food Shelf.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com, 952-442-2121.
