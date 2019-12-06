Jeanette M. Penegor, age 76 of Watertown, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown. Jeanette Marie (Chaput) Penegor was born May 10, 1943 in Hancock, MI, the daughter of Edward and Bertha (Frisk) Chaput. She grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and graduated from White Pine High School in 1961. Jeanette was united in marriage with Dale Penegor on August 18, 1962. Jeanette was a dedicated mother to her seven children and cherished being a grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and reading. Often Jeanette would be found working on a puzzle while watching cooking programs. She’ll be remembered for being strong and determined with a very caring nature. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents; son Jeffrey; son-in-law Michael Herlehy; sister Pauline Ison. Jeanette is survived by her loving family: children Michael (Eleanora) Penegor of Breckenridge, CO, Robert Penegor of Breckenridge, CO, Stephen (Jodene) Penegor of Watertown, Sherri Herlehy of Chicago, Il, Duane (Kristin) Penegor of Madison, WI, Scott (Correne) Penegor of Saukville, WI; grandchildren Victoria and Brendan Penegor, Alexus, Logan, Lyndsey and Lucas Penegor, Conner, McKenna and Madison Herlehy, Riley and Kai Penegor, Taylor Penegor; brother Thomas (Deb) Chaput; other relatives and many dear friends.
Jeanette M Penegor
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Penegor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.