Jeanette "Jan" M. Arman, age 79 of Waconia, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service.
Jeanette M. Thomas was born on April 25, 1943 in Bismarck, ND, the daughter of John and Ann (Holzer) Thomas. Jan married Darrell Arman June 20, 1964 in Bismarck, ND. They had two children, Debra Ann and Scott Thomas.
Jan enjoyed spending her time working on paintings, crafts, and other artistic activities. She also enjoyed traveling with friends and family and was always up for an adventure. Jan also had a love for sports, camping, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She spent her summers at her happy place which was her cabin up north, where her kids and grandkids had a place right next door. Jan was one to hop on the golf cart and cruise around the park with her family until the sun went down. She was graced with the title great grandma or "GG" by her first great-granddaughter, Hayden. Jan had the sweetest smile, due to her love for ice cream and had the biggest heart to spread the love around to everyone she knew. Her laugh and fun personality could light up the darkest room and her kind words lifted many spirits.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Darrell; parents John and Ann Thomas; brothers-in-law Miles, Warren and Gary Arman, Rich Goetzfried; sister-in-law Sue Arman.
Jeanette is survived by her loving family: daughter Debbie (Steve) Lowden of Waconia; son Scott Arman of Waconia; grandchildren Allison Lowden and fiance Josh Goetz, Megan, Jessica, Michelle and Jameson; step-grandchildren Mitchell, Ashley and Brianna; great-grandchildren Hayden and Grayson; sister Pat Goetzfried of Bismarck; brother Joe (Nancy) Thomas of St. Joseph; sisters-in-law Inez Arman, Marlene Arman of Bismarck, ND; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
