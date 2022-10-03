Jean E. Sina

Jean Evelyn Sina, age 94 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 with her family by her side.
Jean was born April 2, 1928, to Leslie and Lydia (Campfield) Bennett in Berlin, Wisconsin.
Jean Evelyn Sina, age 94 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 with her family by her side.
Jean was born April 2, 1928, to Leslie and Lydia (Campfield) Bennett in Berlin, Wisconsin.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She grew up in Berlin and graduated from Berlin High School. .
Jean met and married the love of her life Richard Sina on December 27, 1952, and to this union four children were blessed.
Jean was a full-time homemaker and worked in the Minneapolis school system part-time as her children grew older. She also did sewing alterations out of her home. Jean enjoyed gardening, sewing, bowling, playing cards, camping, fishing, traveling, and watching the Vikings games. Jean and Richard owned a cabin on a lake in Wisconsin which they generously shared with family and friends. They belonged to the Catholic church and helped whenever they could. They lived fully and loved richly. They served God by serving others.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2007.
She is survived by her children Barbara Sina (Marc Hoffman), Sue (Chuck) Sieleni, Patty (Ben) Falk, Jim (Carolyn) Sina; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Iten Funeral Chapel in Delano, Minnesota. Family will greet guests prior to the service at 10:30. The service will begin at 11:00. Lunch will follow at B's on the River.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org).
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.