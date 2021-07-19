Jayne M. Machemehl, age 61, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery (18426 Cable Ave) in Lester Prairie at 11 a.m. with Rev. Adam Hengst as officiant. A gathering of family and friends held half hour prior to service. Jayne Marie Machemehl was born January 24, 1960 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Louis and Marvanna (Stender) Machemehl. Jayne loved her family and friends. Spending time with them was her greatest joy, especially the moments with her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed watching Netflix, putting together puzzles, painting, playing cards, and dinners out with loved ones. She delighted in time spent with the residents in her apartment complex and shared a special bond with Judy at the Divine Homecare Services and Emily at McLeod County. Jayne will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Jayne was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Marvanna Machemehl; nephew Baby Hafemann. Jayne is survived by her loving family: siblings Joel (Cindy) Machemehl of Lester Prairie, Jeff (Linda) Machemehl of St. Bonifacius, Julie (Doug) Hafemann of New Germany, Jim (Kelly) Machemehl of Victoria, Jonn (Annette) Machemehl of St. Bonifacius; nieces and nephews Jason (Jeana) Machemehl, Laura (Karl) Struck, Lacey (Mitch) Okonek, Reid Hafemann and fiancee Stephanie Novotny, Kim Hafemann, Brittany (Anthony) Puckett, Connor (Kayla) Machemehl, Allison Machemehl, Morgan Machemehl; great-nieces and great-nephews Elise, Porter, Sophia, Penelope, Roman; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.