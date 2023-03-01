Jason "Pretzel" L. Franck, age 51, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral Service Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Johns Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd St) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation All AT THE CHURCH Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
If you have a Playing For Pretzel shirt, please wear it or a red shirt to the visitation on Friday.
Serving as casket bearers are Anthony Franck, Sean Franck, Bob Kranz, Bruce Kranz, Steve ZumBerge and Julie Neubarth. The honorary casket bearers are the Norwood Young America Fire Department and the Hamburg Fire Department.
Jason Lee Franck was born December 15, 1971 in Arlington, MN, the son of Donald and Marilyn (Franke) Franck. He was baptized at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg and later confirmed in the faith at Church of Peace Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Jason graduated from Central High School class of 1990.
Jason held many different positions for multiple employers including Plato Woodwork, Target, Heartland America, Young America Corp, and Lano Lanes. He enjoyed his work but his greatest calling was his time with the Norwood Young America Fire Dept. Jason loved all aspects that encompassed the fire department and would eagerly assist in any capacity. He was extremely proud of his 29 years of service.
In his free time, Jason loved participating in the Fire Department Softball Tournament and the demolition derbies. He was also a member of bowling leagues and a highlight was the Alexandria Bowling Tournament.
Jason was generous with his time and would help anyone. He cherished time with his family and was especially proud of his nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Jason was preceded in death by his father Donald.
Jason is survived by his loving family: mother Marilyn Franck; sister Jolene Franck; brother Joel (Stacie) Franck; nephews Anthony Franck and special friend Allison Sheets, Sean Franck; aunts and uncles Myron and Betty Franke, Donna Franck, Lois Franck; cousins, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.