Jason "Pretzel" L. Franck

Jason "Pretzel" L. Franck, age 51, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral Service Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Johns Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd St) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation All AT THE CHURCH Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America.

